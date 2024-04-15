Minter (2-1) struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning Sunday to record the win over the Marlins.

It was very nearly an immaculate inning, but Minter fired a fastball just off the plate on his first pitch to Jesus Sanchez before getting him to chase three straight cutters. The southpaw then got rewarded for his performance when Marcell Ozuna launched a game-winning homer in the top of the ninth. Minter is curiously still looking for his first hold of 2024, but he's otherwise been outstanding in a high-leverage role, posting a 2.57 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through seven innings.