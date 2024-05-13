Minter was charged with a blown save in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets after allowing two runs on two hits while managing to get just one out.

Minter was called upon to close things out in the ninth with Raisel Iglesias unavailable to pitch and failed to take advantage. Jeff McNeil reached on a bunt single before Brandon Nimmo ended things with a two-run walk off homer to center field. Minter has now suffered three blown saves this season and has coughed up runs in two of his last three outings. He owns a 3.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 16.2 innings.