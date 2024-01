Atlanta and Minter avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.22 million contract, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

It's a well-earned raise for Minter in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander's 3.76 ERA in 2023 was a tad elevated, but he boasted an 82:21 K:BB over 64.2 innings while notching 10 saves. Minter will be counted on in high-leverage spots again in 2024.