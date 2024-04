Minter (5-1) picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the Guardians, giving up one hit in a scoreless 10th inning.

The 30-year-old southpaw has already tied his career high in wins, needing only 14 appearances to do it -- he had five wins in 75 appearances in 2022. Minter has been brilliant in his high-leverage role to begin the season, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB through 13.2 innings while adding three holds to his ledger.