Minter (finger) retired two of the five batters he faced Wednesday in Atlanta's 10-9 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays, striking out one while giving up an unearned run on one hit and one walk.

Minter made his first appearance since March 8 after he spent nearly two weeks recovering from a cut on his left index finger. Though he wasn't at his sharpest Wednesday, Minter should be locked into a key setup role in front of closer Raisel Iglesias once the regular season gets underway next week.