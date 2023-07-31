Atlanta reinstated Minter (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Minter will assume the 26-man active roster spot of right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after making a spot start in Sunday's win over the Brewers. The southpaw had been on the shelf since the All-Star break due to shoulder inflammation but received the green light to rejoin Atlanta after tossing a pair of scoreless innings over his two rehab appearances with Gwinnett. He should settle back in as one of the top setup men for closer Raisel Iglesias.