Riley posted an exit velocity over 100 mph on three different balls Saturday but failed to get a hit on any of them, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The third baseman did collect two hits Sunday, including a walk-off single in the 10th inning, but for the most part Riley hasn't been getting results of late -- he hasn't homered in 18 straight games, slashing .222/.317/.319 over that stretch with five doubles, a triple and six RBI. Given the way he's swinging the bat, however, it seems only a matter of time before the 27-year-old heats up. Advanced metrics back up the idea that Riley's lack of production is mainly due to bad luck -- he sits in the 90th percentile in barrel rate on the season, right in line with his 2023 (89th percentile) and 2022 (96th percentile) campaigns.