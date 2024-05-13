Riley was removed from Sunday's contest against the Mets in bottom of the fourth inning with left side tightness, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley's removal from the contest has been described as precautionary according to Atlanta, finishing his night 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout. The third baseman's status will likely receive an update following the conclusion of the team's series finale with New York.