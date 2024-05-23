Riley (side) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

He'll remain on the bench for a 10th consecutive game while he continues to heal up from a left intercostal strain. Atlanta had initially viewed Riley as day-to-day when he departed an April 12 game against the Mets with the injury, but the club likely would have placed him on the 10-day injured list had they known the issue would have kept him out for more than a week. Riley was able to exhibit some sign of progress by taking swings on the field Tuesday, but it's not clear if he'll be on track to rejoin the starting nine during this weekend's three-game series in Pittsburgh.