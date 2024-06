Riley went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's win over Tampa Bay.

Riley hit an RBI double in the first inning before hammering a two-run homer in the second. It was just his fourth homer of the year and first since May 3, snapping a 23-game drought. During that homerless streak, he posted a brutal .462 OPS. Riley is now slashing .230/.296/.357 with 17 extra-base hits and 23 RBI through 54 games.