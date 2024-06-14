Riley went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

The third baseman's been dropped down to fifth in the order, even with lefty-hander Cole Irvin on the mound for Baltimore on Thursday, but it hasn't helped wake up Riley's bat. His last homer came May 3, and in 16 games since he returned from an intercostal strain he's slashing just .161/.212/.194 with two RBI and a 4:17 BB:K. Riley's track record says he will heat up at some point this summer, and his Statcast profile suggests there's a great deal of bad luck contributing to his numbers this season -- he's in the 91st percentile in max exit velocity, 90th percentile in bat speed and 82nd percentile in hard-hit rate.