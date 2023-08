Heller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The right-hander has been up with the big club since mid-June and posted a 4.40 ERA in 16 outings, but he'll head back to the minors with Max Fried (forearm) set to return from the injured list Friday. Heller could rejoin the major-league bullpen when Atlanta requires a fresh arm.