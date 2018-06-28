Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Heads to disabled list
McCarthy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with right knee tendinitis.
McCarthy threw only 74 pitches during Sunday's start against the Orioles and came into the start having not pitched in nine days. It remains unclear how long the veteran right-hander has been dealing with the injury, but he is now sidelined through the first week of July, at least.
