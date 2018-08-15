Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Will retire at season's end
McCarthy (knee) will retire at the end of the 2018 season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy has been on the disabled list with right knee tendinitis since late June and said, "If I was going to keep playing, a month and a half ago I would have had the surgery that cleans the [knee] and I'd be back next year just a little bit after spring [training]." Instead, the veteran right-hander will hope to provide some help to the Braves bullpen over the final month of the season. The 35-year-old is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday and could subsequently begin a minor-league rehab assignment if all goes well.
