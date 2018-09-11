McCarthy (knee) won't pitch again in 2018, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy suffered a setback during his rehab at the beginning of the month, and it's since been decided that there isn't enough time left for McCarthy to return to health in the next month. The 35-year-old declared that he'd retire following the 2018 season, so his baseball career appears to be over. He'll finish with a 4.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 1,223.2 innings through 15 years in the major leagues.

