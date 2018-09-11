Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Shut down for season
McCarthy (knee) won't pitch again in 2018, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
McCarthy suffered a setback during his rehab at the beginning of the month, and it's since been decided that there isn't enough time left for McCarthy to return to health in the next month. The 35-year-old declared that he'd retire following the 2018 season, so his baseball career appears to be over. He'll finish with a 4.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 1,223.2 innings through 15 years in the major leagues.
More News
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Rehab halted after aggravating injury•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: To begin rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Will retire at season's end•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Throwing off mound•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Not ready for mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....