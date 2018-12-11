The Rangers hired McCarthy (knee) as special assistant to the general manager Tuesday, officially putting an end to his playing career.

The 35-year-old McCarthy will call it quits after injuries limited him to just 234.1 innings over the past four seasons. He'll finish his playing career with a 69-75 record and 4.20 ERA across parts of 13 seasons (1223.2 innings) with the seven different teams.

