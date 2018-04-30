Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Improves to 4-0 Sunday
McCarthy (4-0) was credited with the win Sunday against the Phillies. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings.
McCarthy needed 96 pitches to work through his 5.1 frames but was able to turn things over to the bullpen with the Braves holding a 6-1 lead. The 34-year-old currently owns a strong 3.09 ERA but has notched just 31 strikeouts over 37.1 innings and has pitched long enough to qualify for a quality start in just one of his six starts this season. He's been a nice asset for the Braves during the season's first month but doesn't provide much upside in the fantasy realm. He'll take on the Giants on Friday.
