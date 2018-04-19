Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Picks up third win against Phillies
McCarthy (3-0) held Philadelphia to one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings to pick up the win Wednesday night.
McCarthy had a scare with a partial dislocation of his left shoulder over the past week, but it sure didn't look like it was impacting him Wednesday. He induced seven ground balls and fired 16 first-pitch strikes to 21 hitters as he stuck to his crisp and efficient game plan. McCarthy was limited to 88 pitches despite his effectiveness, but Atlanta likely wanted to play it safe with his shoulder given last week's issues.
