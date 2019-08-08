Culberson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The utility man started two straight games in the series with the Atlanta roster hit by injuries and the DH available in an American League park, but Culberson hadn't seen his name on the lineup card since June 19 prior to that. On the season, he's slashing .333/.364/.559 with four homers and 18 RBI in only 99 plate appearances, and with Dansby Swanson (foot) not likely to return until at least next week, Culberson could sneak in another start or two before returning to his primary role as the team's top pinch hitter from the right side.