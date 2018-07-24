Culberson went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 12-1 victory over the Marlins.

Culberson tacked on insurance runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings, as the Braves cruised to a massive win. The 29-year-old shortstop has been hot coming out of the All-Star break, going 9-for-15 with a home run and four RBI over three games. He's batting .289 with 25 RBI and an .807 OPS through 68 games this season.