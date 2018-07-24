Braves' Charlie Culberson: Plates three vs. Miami
Culberson went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 12-1 victory over the Marlins.
Culberson tacked on insurance runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings, as the Braves cruised to a massive win. The 29-year-old shortstop has been hot coming out of the All-Star break, going 9-for-15 with a home run and four RBI over three games. He's batting .289 with 25 RBI and an .807 OPS through 68 games this season.
More News
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Three hits in start at keystone•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Drives in two runs Sunday•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Re-enters lineup•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Receives breather Saturday•
-
Braves' Charlie Culberson: Batting second Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...