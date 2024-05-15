Sale (6-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-0 victory over the Cubs, scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw simply overmatched Chicago's hitters, and the only runner to get into scoring position against Sale came after one of his two HBPs on the night. He generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 92 pitches as he produced his second straight quality start and fourth of the season, and Sale will take a 2.54 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and eye-popping 61:8 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Padres.