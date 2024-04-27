Sale (3-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings in a 6-2 victory over the Guardians. He struck out six.

The veteran lefty has been healthy and dominant to kick off 2024, and he completely shut down the Cleveland offense after serving up a leadoff homer to Steven Kwan. Sale has worked seven-plus innings in three straight starts for the first time since June 2018, and he's allowed three runs or less in four of his five outings so far for Atlanta. Sale will take a 3.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB through 31.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Seattle.