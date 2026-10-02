Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Sale starting NLDS Game 2 versus the Dodgers on Sunday is "still on the table" after Sale threw 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday to close out the wild-card series win over the Phillies, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Sale threw 21 pitches Thursday, and Weiss cautioned Friday regarding the lefty that the club is "gonna err on the side of giving him (time to rest) if it's even close." It seems Weiss' preference would be to hold Sale back for Game 3 in Atlanta on Tuesday, but it would not be a surprise if the left-hander talks his way into a start Sunday.