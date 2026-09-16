Sale will make his next scheduled start next week against the Reds, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

Sale was originally slated to start during the weekend series against the Astros, but Atlanta will instead go with Tyler Mahle on Friday, Grant Holmes on Saturday and Martin Perez on Sunday. Next week's series against Cincinnati starts Tuesday, but it's not clear which day Sale will toe the rubber. The veteran southpaw has logged a quality start in each of his last nine outings, posting a 5-3 record with a 2.14 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 73:6 K:BB over 59 innings in that span.