Sale (8-1) picked up the victory Sunday against the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

Sale's scoreless inning streak was snapped at 21.2 innings, but that's about the only negative to take from his performance, as he continues to mow down the competition. It was the seventh straight start in which Sale has earned a win and the sixth consecutive outing in which he's allowed one or fewer runs. Sale, who has not been a beacon of health over recent seasons, has not missed a turn this season, already throwing more innings than in all but one season since 2019. Through 10 starts, Sale has a 2.12 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 78 strikeouts and a K/BB rate of 8.7 over 63.2 innings. His next start is slated for next weekend, when Atlanta welcomes Oakland to town for a three-game set.