Sale allowed eight runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings against the A's on Saturday. He struck out four.

It was a rough day for Sale, who allowed six runs in his first two innings before Brent Rooker added two more with a home run in the fourth. Sale hadn't allowed more than one run in six straight starts prior to Saturday while recording eight or more strikeouts in each of his last five outings. Overall, the veteran left-hander is 8-1 on the season with a 3.06 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 82:10 K:BB across 67.2 innings. Sale will look to right the ship in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Washington.