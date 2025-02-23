Sale tossed two perfect innings with zero strikeouts in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Atlanta's southpaw ace tossed 14 of 21 pitches for strikes, per David O'Brien of The Athletic, topping out at 95 mph with his fastball and not even featuring his plus-plus slider, which helps explain the lack of whiffs. Sale is happy with where he is with his mechanics at this stage of the spring, and after winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2024 while becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to record a Triple Crown by leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39) and Ks (225), he's on track to get the Opening Day assignment for Atlanta on the road against the Padres on March 27.