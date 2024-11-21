Sale said Wednesday that he is fully recovered from the back spasms that kept him off Atlanta's National League Wild Card Series roster, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Sale made his last appearance of the season on Sept. 19 because of the injury, but he had progressed enough that he was scheduled to start Game 3 of the NLDS, had Atlanta advanced. The left-hander is expected to have a normal offseason. Sale was named the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Wednesday after posting a 2.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 225:39 K:BB over 177.2 innings for Atlanta in 2024.