Sale (9-2) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Rays.

Sale coughed up a run before recording an out in the first inning but settled in for a strong quality start in the win. He forced 17 swinging strikes, including 12 on the slider. It was Sale's second consecutive quality start and sixth in his last seven appearances. The veteran lefty has posted a 2.60 ERA over 45 innings during that span. For the season, he owns a 2.98 ERA with a 99:13 K:BB through 13 outings. Sale's next start is lined up to be on the road against the Yankees.