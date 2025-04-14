Sale (0-2) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Sale threw 63 of 98 pitches for strikes and limited hard contact, but he failed to complete the fifth inning for a second straight start. The veteran southpaw has yet to beyond five innings in any of his four outings this season, yielding at least three earned runs in each of the them. As a result, he'll carry a 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB across 19 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.