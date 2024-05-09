Sale (5-1) earned the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, hurling six shutout innings while allowing six hits and one walk. He struck out 10.

Sale allowed at least one hit in each of his first five innings of work but was consistently able to work his way through it without sustaining any damage. He logged just one 1-2-3 inning, which came in the sixth inning, while fanning a season-high 10 batters on the night. The veteran lefty has now logged quality starts in three of his last four outings and hasn't produced fewer than six strikeouts in any of his seven starts this season. He's also won each of his last four starts.