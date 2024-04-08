Sale (1-0) picked up the win Sunday against Arizona, he surrendered two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six.

After throwing 83 pitches in his 2024 debut, Sale saw his pitch count rise to 96 on Sunday. However, the result was the same, lasting 5.1 innings with two runs allowed. As usual, the big question for Sale's fantasy value comes with his durability, tossing 11.0 innings combined in 2021 and 2022 before rebounding with 102.2 innings across 20 starts in his last season with the Red Sox. For as long as he's healthy, fantasy managers can rely on the talented veteran. While there's some rotational shakeup coming in the wake of Spencer Strider's (elbow) move to the 15-Day IL, Sale's tentatively scheduled to face the Marlins in Miami next time out.