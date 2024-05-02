Sale (4-1) picked up the win Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the Mariners, allowing one run on six hits over five innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty wasn't exactly efficient, needing 100 pitches to record 15 outs, but Sale generated an eye-popping 21 swinging strikes in another dominant performance. The nine Ks were a season high, and Sale has given up three runs or less in five of his six starts to begin his Atlanta tenure. He'll take a 3.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up for a home start next week against the former club, the Red Sox.