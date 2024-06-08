Sale (8-2) took the loss Friday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 10.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Sale after he surrendered eight runs against Oakland in his last start. However, Atlanta couldn't get on the board until the eighth inning in an eventual 2-1 defeat. Sale now has eight or more strikeouts in six of his last seven outings. His ERA sits at 3.01 with a 0.94 WHIP and 92:11 K:BB across 12 starts (74.2 innings) this year. Sale's currently in line for a road matchup with the Orioles in his next outing.