Atlanta optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Atlanta opted to keep Hernandez around for a bit after he was initially called up from Gwinnett to serve as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Padres, but he'll now head back to the minors to make room for Thursday's starter, AJ Smith-Shawver, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Hernandez has allowed one unearned run over two relief innings with the big club this season.