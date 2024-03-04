Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday.
Hernandez made four appearances with the big club last season and also had one NLDS outing, but he's one of the team's first cuts this spring. The 27-year-old reliever could still wind up spending a good amount of time in the Atlanta bullpen this season.
