Atlanta recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

With Jimmy Herget (shoulder) headed for the injured list, Hernandez will rejoin Atlanta's bullpen to replenish the team's bullpen depth. The 27-year-old righty appeared in two games during his first big-league stint earlier in the year, throwing two scoreless innings while striking out one batter and walking one. He boasts a 2.29 ERA in 19.2 frames at Triple-A and figures to be used in middle relief while in Atlanta.