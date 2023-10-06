Hernandez (forearm) will be part of Atlanta's roster for the NLDS against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez allowed three earned runs over just 3.2 major-league innings during the regular season and finished out the year on the 60-day injured list due to right forearm inflammation. Bowman notes, however, that the 27-year-old reliever "made a great impression" during Atlanta's pair of intrasquad games this week at Truist Park to secure a bullpen spot for the best-of-five National League Division Series versus Philadelphia. Michael Tonkin also made the cut. Jesse Chavez and Kyle Wright did not.