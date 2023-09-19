Hernandez (forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Hernandez is currently on the 60-day injured list with right forearm inflammation and isn't eligible to be activated until the final weekend of the 2023 regular season. He had allowed three earned runs through 3.2 innings of relief with Atlanta prior to the IL stint and could simply finish out the year in the minors.
