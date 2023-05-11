Adrianza will start his rehab assignment with High-A Rome on Thursday.
Adrianza went on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation May 5 and he will now start the process of returning to the big leagues. With the 33-year-old eligible to be reinstated Friday, the rehab assignment will likely be a short one. Adrianza has gone hitless over 10 at-bats with Atlanta in 2023, operating as a backup option in both the infield and outfield.
