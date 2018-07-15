Inciarte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuna will start in center field while Inciarte heads to the bench for the first time since Jun. 6. Barring a plate appearance off the bench Sunday, Inciarte will head into the All-Star break with a 1-for-21 mark at the plate over his last seven contests, which has sunk his season average to a career-low .241. Inciarte has atoned for the low average with a career-high 23 stolen bases, though he has supplied only three thefts over the past month.