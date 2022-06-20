Inciarte agreed Monday with the Mets on a minor-league contract, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
After being cut by the Yankees last week, Inciarte will continue his career with New York's other organization. The three-time Gold Glove Award winner is still capable of providing value on the defensive end, but his anemic bat was the primary reason Atlanta chose to release him last July. Inciarte hasn't appeared in the big leagues since and was let go by the Yankees after producing a .252/.336/.408 slash line over 116 plate appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.