Inciarte was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Inciarte joined the major-league roster in late June but drew just one start during his time with the Mets. The 31-year-old went just 1-for-8 with a run over 11 games in the majors but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jeff McNeil (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.