Inciarte (illness) was reinstated from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list Saturday and returned to the lineup Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in the club's 3-1 win over Syracuse.

Inciarte was sidelined for approximately two weeks due to COVID-19-related protocols after presumably testing positive for the virus. The veteran outfielder has logged 53 plate appearances through 15 games with the Triple-A club, slashing .298/.377/.447 with two home runs and three stolen bases.