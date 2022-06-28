The Mets selected Inciarte's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
To create room for Inciarte on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, the Mets designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment and optioned outfielder Nick Plummer to Triple-A. Inciarte will effectively replace Plummer as the Mets' fourth outfielder, but he shouldn't be expected to receive much playing time while all of Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte are healthy and available.