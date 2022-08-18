Atlanta optioned Tarnok to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
One of the organization's top pitching prospects, Tarnok was summoned from Triple-A earlier this week despite having made only five starts for Gwinnett following his mid-July promotion from Double-A Mississippi. Atlanta was likely just keeping Tarnok on hand as an insurance option in case neither Max Fried (concussion) or Kyle Wright (arm) was able to start this week, but Fried will take the hill for Thursday's series finale with the Mets, while Wright will go Friday against Houston. Tarnok at least received the chance to make his MLB debut out of the bullpen Wednesday, working two-thirds of an inning and striking out a batter in Atlanta's 9-7 loss.
More News
-
Braves' Freddy Tarnok: Gets call-up to majors•
-
Braves' Freddy Tarnok: Impresses in Triple-A debut•
-
Braves' Freddy Tarnok: Ties career high with 12 Ks•
-
Braves' Freddy Tarnok: Pitching Wednesday at Double-A•
-
Braves' Freddy Tarnok: Beginning season at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Freddy Tarnok: Contract selected Thursday•