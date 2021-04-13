Ynoa didn't factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 10.

The right-hander got taken deep by Adam Duvall in the second inning but otherwise dominated the Miami offense, tossing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes and leaving the game with a 2-1 lead. Ynoa appears to be locking down a rotation spot for Atlanta, at least until Mike Soroka (Achilles/shoulder) is ready to return, and he'll take a 0.75 ERA and 15:2 K:BB through 12 innings into his next outing, set for Saturday on the road against the Cubs.