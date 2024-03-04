Ynoa has resumed long-toss after being shut down for a bit with right elbow soreness, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ynoa is coming back from Tommy John surgery and had been throwing bullpen sessions early on in camp before the elbow soreness cropped up. Atlanta doesn't appear overly concerned about the righty, as Ynoa could resume mound work in a few days. Ynoa already had seemed likely to begin the season back in the minors as he knocks some rust off, and this setback should cinch that.