Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday.
Ynoa needs to rebuild his stamina after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery. The right-hander flashed promise prior to getting hurt, but he looks to be fairly far down the rotation depth pecking order.
