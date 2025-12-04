The Angels signed Ynoa to a minor-league contract Thursday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Ynoa spent much of the 2025 season pitching in the Mexican League following a brief stint in the Twins organization at Triple-A St. Paul, where he allowing eight runs (five earned) over 4.1 innings. The 27-year-old hasn't pitched in the big league since 2022 and has struggled with elbow and shoulder woes since then.